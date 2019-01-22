CVTC to offer English language class at River Falls

The class is meant for people of any native tongue and is open to people of all English skill levels, from beginners with virtually no English skills to those who would like to improve skills they already have, according to instructor Holly Hassemer.

Classes begin Wednesday, Jan. 23, and will continue from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Fridays through May 17. To register, contact Linda Hartwich at lhartwich@cvtc.edu or call 715-426-8208.

Hassemer urged people who know of fellow workers, employees, church members, neighbors or friends who would benefit from the class to let them know of its availability, no matter what their level of English skills.

"We have the capability to reach the students at the level they are at," Hassemer said. "And they don't have to be at every class, stay the whole three hours, or start at the beginning of the semester. They can start at any time and come as often as their schedule allows. We can tailor the class to meet the students' needs."

The class offers additional help for preparation for citizenship or driver's license exams or employment advancement. Classes will be held in room 114 at the CVTC River Falls campus, 500 S. Wasson Lane.