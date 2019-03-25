This event, held in the west atrium, provides the chance to view classrooms and labs. Additionally, you can talk one-on-one with instructors and staff. A PSEO information session will begin at 5 p.m.

Application fees will be waived at the event. Attendees will have the chance to win a $2,000 or $1,000 scholarship for either summer 2019 or fall 2019 classes.

The event is free and open to the public. To view more information or to RSVP visit www.dctc.edu/go/open-house.