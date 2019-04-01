Upcoming classes through Hudson Community Education

If you would like to join us for our Fiddler On the Roof at the Orpheum Theater trip on July 31, be sure to register before April 15. For more information about this trip and other class and registration information, visit the Hudson Community Education page, found by clicking on the Community Tab on the School District's home page at hudsonraiders.org. You can also click on the FeePay shopping cart in the top left corner to access class registration and payment information. Checks and cash will be accepted in the mail or in person at the Community Education Office, 1501 Vine St.(HHS door #4). If you have questions or want more information, please call Michelle at 715-377-3722 or email saifullahmichelle@hudsonraiders.org.

For kids

Kempo Goju Karate - Mondays and Thursdays, 6-8 p.m.

Creative Coding - Saturday, April 6, 9-11:30 a.m.

Karate for Kids - Mondays and Wednesdays, beginning April 8, 4:15-5 p.m.

Creating with Clay Family and Student Workshop - Saturday, April 13, 1-4 p.m.

Mindful + Kids - Saturday, April 13, 9-11 a.m.

Unicorn Cake Decorating - Monday, April 15, 6 -8 p.m.

For adults

Giving Workshop - Tuesday, April 9, 6 -7:30 p.m.

Garden Party Cooking Class - Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. to noon

Fondant Covered Cakes - Wednesday, April 17, 6-8 p.m.

Let's Knit! - Thursday, April 18, 6-8 p.m.

Backyards for the Birds - Thursday, April 18, 6:30-8 p.m.

Pottery - Hand Building & Wheel Instruction with Stoneware Clay - beginning April 4

Octagon House Trolley Tour - Tuesday, April 23, 10 am to 1 p.m.

Fiddler on the Roof at the Orpheum - Wednesday, July 31, 6-11 p.m. Sign-up by April 15.

Open Swim is cancelled until further notice due to staffing issues.

Friday Open Gyms will resume in November. The cost is $3 per person or family, using cash, checks or punch cards. Please check the website for updates or changes to these dates.

Open Pickleball will resume in November. For other opportunities to play, check out our Pickleball Class offerings on the Community Ed. page at hudsonraiders.org.