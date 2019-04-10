Onken, of Hudson, began her career at UW-River Falls in 2006. On behalf of CBE, she has served in several capacities on campus, including Faculty Senate, CBE strategic planning, co-chairing the Summit on International Education, and chairing the External Relations Committee. She has been leading innovation efforts on campus through her advisement of the Innovation Challenge, and other combined efforts. She is the recipient of the 2018 CBE Advising Award.

"I am very excited about this opportunity to strengthen our collaborations across campus and the community," said Onken. "It is my pleasure to lead faculty who have been innovative leaders. I will continue to strengthen those efforts."

David Travis, provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs stated, "I'm excited about working with Dr. Onken in this new role. She brings a mindset of innovation to this leadership position and a strong background in strategic planning. These are crucial in moving the College of Business and Economics forward in serving the local community and surrounding region as well as creating stronger cross-campus partnerships."

Onken has a Ph.D. in business policy and strategy from the University of Nebraska.

For more information, email david.travis@uwrf.edu.