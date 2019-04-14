UW-River Falls to host International Bazaar April 17

Experience different cuisines, languages, cultures, and much more in the Riverview Ballroom and Falcon's Nest in the University Center. International and domestic students will showcase their talents and traditional cultures from around the globe.

Free food is available by ticket from 6-8 p.m. in the Riverview Ballroom. Food tickets are required to receive the free food and will be distributed around campus by GPS. Performances follow from 8-9:30 p.m. in the Falcon's Nest (no ticket necessary).

Participants are encouraged to dress up as your favorite animated character.

For more information, email soobin.lee@my.uwrf.edu or studentinvolvement@uwrf.edu or call Student Involvement at 715-425-4747.