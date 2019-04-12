Free parking is available for attendees in lot "Pay 1," located off of Second Street between Cascade Avenue and Spring Street. Follow signage to the University Center.

"We are pleased to host this important meeting," said UW-River Falls Chancellor Dean Van Galen. "We value the opportunity to tell our region's story to Joint Finance Committee members."

UW-River Falls is particularly excited about the opportunity to host this important group of state policymakers. Many elements of the budget proposal would have a significant and positive impact on the UWRF campus, including enhanced funding of the UW System operating budget, the proposed "2 percent + 2 percent" pay plan for qualifying state employees and support of new capacity building initiatives that each campus would implement to enhance student success.

Of particular interest to the university is funding for a proposed Science and Technology Innovation Center (SciTech). University leaders, faculty and students alike describe the Science and Technology Innovation Center as a core component of university's commitment to innovation, student success and partnerships with business and industry.

In August 2018, the UW System Board of Regents voted to include funding for SciTech in the 2019-21 biennial budget request, including planning funds for 2019-21 and construction funds for 2021-23. Gov. Evers recommended $1 million in planning funds for the project when he announced his Capital Budget priorities last month.

For more information, email beth.schommer@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-0662.