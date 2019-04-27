University Theatre to present 'Proof' at UW-River Falls

"Proof" is the story of an enigmatic young woman, Catherine, her manipulative sister, their brilliant father, and an unexpected suitor. They are all pieces of the puzzle in the search for the truth behind a mysterious mathematical proof. The young but guarded Catherine grieves over the loss of her father, a famous mathematician who had become a legend at the local university for solving complicated proofs, and for suffering from dementia. Just as Catherine begins to give in to her fear that she, too, might suffer from her father's condition, her older sister, Claire, returns home to help "settle" family affairs and Hal, one of her father's former students, starts to poke around the house. What Hal discovers in an old speckle-bound notebook brings to light a buried family secret.

The play is directed by Emma Johnson, a UWRF Stage and Screen Arts student. The cast consists of Eli Gallenberg of River Falls as Robert; Flora Sherr-Nelson of Stillwater, Minn., as Catherine; Veronica Anuforo of Stillwater, Minn., as Claire; and Ben Larson of St. Paul as Hal.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for seniors (60+) and $5 for students with UWRF ID and others under 18. The Box Office, located in Kleinpell Fine Arts, is open weekdays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. On performance nights, it opens at 6:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, by phone at 715-425-3114, or online at marketplace.uwrf.edu.

For more information, email martha.donnelly@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-4788.