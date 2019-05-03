Health Action Book Club says 'Eat Your Vegetables'

At Houlton Elementary, the group of five chose to read about healthy eating choices, and as their end project, created a play to share with younger students at the school. After five weeks of reading, meeting after school, planning and practicing, the group of third and fourth graders shared their play called "Eat Your Vegetables" with three grade levels.

This club provided a great opportunity to bring together kids from different grades and different classrooms to work on a common project. This was a great way for students to learn about a health topic of their choice, and for them to take action and share their learning with others.