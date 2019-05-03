Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Health Action Book Club says 'Eat Your Vegetables'

    By Submitted Today at 5:00 a.m.
    (From left): Houlton Elementary Health Action Book Club members Ally Smith, Lydia Skwira, Maya Glabman, Aaron Siebenaler, Mikayla Skwira, and Liz Malanaphy (director) perform a play called “Eat Your Vegetables” for their classmates. Photo courtesy of Susan Hellmers1 / 2
    (From left): Houlton Elementary Health Action Book Club members Ally Smith, Lydia Skwira, Aaron Siebenaler, Maya Glabman, Mikayla Skwira, and Liz Malanaphy (director) teach classmates about the importance of healthy eating. Photo courtesy of Susan Hellmers2 / 2

    Submitted by Susan Hellmers 

    Hudson Hospital & Clinic funded a Hudson Action Book Club Little Free Library for each elementary school, and the schools were lucky enough to have Liz Malanaphy start a book club at each building to dig into a health issue of the group's choice.

    At Houlton Elementary, the group of five chose to read about healthy eating choices, and as their end project, created a play to share with younger students at the school. After five weeks of reading, meeting after school, planning and practicing, the group of third and fourth graders shared their play called "Eat Your Vegetables" with three grade levels.

    This club provided a great opportunity to bring together kids from different grades and different classrooms to work on a common project. This was a great way for students to learn about a health topic of their choice, and for them to take action and share their learning with others.

    Explore related topics:NewseducationHudsonWisconsin
    randomness