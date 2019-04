The 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom King and Queen, Jon Corriea and Savannah Carlberg, were crowned at the school’s grand march on Saturday, April 27, in the high school commons, prior to the prom dinner and dance at Hidden Meadows and Barn in Pepin. The rest of the 2019 Junior-Senior Prom Court included: Travis Marty, Aaron Borgerding, Colton Kotval, Kari Hybben, Katherine Dieckman and Maddie Matthys. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 23

Katherine Keehr was escorted by Trevor Stangl at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 23

Karli Thorsen was escorted by Grady Mcabee at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 23

Rachel Hartung was escorted by Caleb Carlson at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 23

Lauren Johnson was escorted by Sawyer Schultz at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 23

The 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom King and Queen, Jon Corriea and Savannah Carlberg, were crowned at the school’s grand march on Saturday, April 27, in the high school commons. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 23

Savannah Carlberg was escorted by Tristin Shary at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 23

Sandra Bune was escorted by Cade Hannack at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 23

Clara Gland was escorted by Levi Larson at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 23

Briana Link and McKenna Kaszynski attended the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march together on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 23

Sarah White and Love Labarre attended the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march together on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 23

Alexis McGrane was escorted by Robert Brunner at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 12 / 23

Samantha Peterson was escorted by Bradian Eschenbach at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 13 / 23

Morgan Rustad was escorted by Kaleb Olson at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 14 / 23

Taylor Falde was escorted by Clayton Neisinger at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 15 / 23

Maddie Matthys was escorted by Aaron Borgerding at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 16 / 23

Lili Schutz and Stella Bellin attended the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march together on Saturday,April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 17 / 23

The 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom King was Jon Corriea. He was crowned at the grand march prior to the students heading to Hidden Meadows and Barn in Pepin for dinner and dance on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 18 / 23

Savannah Carlberg reacts to being crowned the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom Queen during the school’s grand march, which took place on Saturday, April 27, in the high school commons. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 19 / 23

Jasmine Ortner was escorted by Braedon DuMond at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 20 / 23

Alexia Anderson was escorted by Riley Merth at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 21 / 23

Kaylie Besmerk was escorted by Travis Marty at the 2019 Spring Valley High School Junior-Senior Prom grand march on Saturday, April 27. Jordan Willi / RiverTown Multimedia 22 / 23