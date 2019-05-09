Commencement ceremonies are May 11 at UW-River Falls

The first ceremony begins at 9 a.m. for the College of Agriculture, Food and Environmental Sciences, the College of Business and Economics, and Graduate Studies. The second ceremony at 1:30 p.m. is for the College of Arts and Sciences, and the College of Education and Professional Studies.

Chancellor Dean Van Galen will preside over the ceremonies and confer degrees. Graduating senior Isabella Devereaux, a music education major, will sing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at the ceremonies, accompanied by the River Falls Brass.

The ceremony will include recognition of the Distinguished Alumnus Steve Wilcox and recognition of Honorary Doctorate Degree recipient Juleen Zierath.

Dale Gallenberg, dean of the College of Agriculture, Food, and Environmental Sciences; Marina Onken, interim dean of the College of Business and Economics; and Wes Chapin, associate vice chancellor for Academic Affairs and Graduate Studies will present candidates for degrees at the morning ceremony. Michael Harris, dean of the College of Education and Professional Studies and Dean Yohnk, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, will present candidates for degrees at the afternoon ceremony.

For more information, including a link to the live video stream and archive, visit uwrf.edu/Registrar/CurrentStudents/CommencementInformation or call the Registrar's Office at 715-425-3342.