The "Quantitative History" award honors projects that use things like statistics, charts and graphics to make a historical argument. The prize has been sponsored by the Minnesota Population Center for more than 15 years, associate director Catherine Fitch said.

The goal of Li and Perumalachetty's website was to convey the importance of Yellowstone National Park through an exploration of its natural features and by highlighting key events in its history, such as the reintroduction of wolves to the park in 1995.

Perumalachetty said she and Li became interested in Yellowstone after learning about the reintroduction of wolves, and that she was excited to work on a project related to nature.

Li said her favorite part about the project was getting to work with Perumalachetty.

"We often shared ideas and it was really easy to cooperate together, and when we worked together, I feel like our friendship became closer," she said.

The state competition was part of National History Day, an annual event that encourages sixth through 12th grade students to create a historical research project.