Woodbury tutor earns President's Volunteer Service Award
Rich Radke, a Minnesota Reading Corps tutor for Valley Crossing Elementary School in Woodbury, has been named a recipient of the President's Volunteer Service Award. Radke, who has been an elementary literacy tutor for four years, was recognized for his dedication and for completing more than 500 hours of service in a year.
The President's Volunteer Service Award honors those who, by demonstrated commitment and example, inspire others to engage in volunteer service. Along with the presidential recognition, recipients receive a certificate, an official pin and a congratulatory letter from the U.S. president.
The South Washington County Schools is currently seeking 13 Minnesota Reading Corps tutors and three Math Corps for the 2019-20 school year. For more information, visit www.readingandmath.org.