    'Unity' surrounds River Falls Class of 2019

    By Mike Longaecker on Jun 3, 2019 at 3:06 p.m.
    Lifted by a message of unity, the River Falls High School Class of 2019 set sail Sunday, June 2.

    Graduation speakers Madison Priestly and Grace Redmond reminded classmates of the success students saw over the past school year: A turnaround football season marked with a conference title; a trip to state for the girls' soccer team; a third consecutive state entry for volleyball; yet another state trip for the gymnastics team; and state titles for the marching band and forensics teams.

    "These outstanding accomplishments weren't done by one person, but rather a culmination of the hard work and a strong team bond that was put in to create victory," their speech read.

    Classmate William Tuchtenhagen also spoke to the 234-person graduating class, where he echoed Priestly's and Redmond's message. He said students' response to fellow 2019 graduate Tanner Kelm's battle with cancer was emblematic of that effort.

    "The bottom line ... is how quickly our school was able to unify to support a single person, which I know had an enormous impact on the Kelm family," Tuchtenhagen said.

    The Class of 2019's motto was "Adventure is out there" from the film "Up," while the class song was "Come Together" by the Beatles.

    Valedictorians were Joshua Baillargeon, Jackson Cleveland, Dana Craig, Mya Davis, Devin Kugel, Sarah Langlois, Sofia Naranjo Mata, Evelyn Okal, Nathaniel Rixmann and Catherine Stewart.

    Mike Longaecker

    Mike Longaecker is a regional/enterprise reporter for RiverTown Multimedia. His coverage includes St. Croix County government, higher education and state politics in Wisconsin. 

    MLongaecker@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7867
