Project SEARCH is an organization for 18-30 year-old adults with disabilities that hires applicants as interns and helps get their career paths started after high school.

Tuesday was a celebration of everything that the six interns accomplished throughout the year within the organization.

The graduates are Maddie Olson, Bailey Berning, Robin Sordahl, Mitchell Albarado, Ryan Kannel and Philip Bailey.

What's encouraging to Herum and the staff is that not only did they learn and grow and put themselves in a position to succeed, but they already have future plans lined up thanks to their hard work.

"The interns show up positive every day with a smile on their face," said hospital staff member Jessica Knops. "They're excited to work, they want to be there, they want to learn their tasks."

The ceremony started with a few speakers including Herum and graduates Olson and Berning.

Every graduate later came forward to accept their certificate of graduation, and their future plans were stated aloud.

For the staff, it was a proud moment, but also a sad one as important people in their lives would be moving onto bigger things.

"It actually has taught the staff too, to be a little more patient with themselves," said Angie Jensen, a member of the surgical service's team at the hospital.

The project is in its fourth year now and it's been very successful since its culmination. Not only does the staff get to meet a bunch of new people every year, but they get extra hands on their staff to help them with their work.

The interns are leaving, but because of the program, Herum knows that her interns are ready for the next step.

"They're ready to go out and rock it at their jobs."