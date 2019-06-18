Hudson DI team 'goes global'

They worked hard all year and in the end they placed 12th out of 81 teams and fifth in their Instant Challenge. Katie Thoreson, an ESL educational assistant at Willow River Elementary, has been their team manager all through Middle School.

According to destinationimagination.org, "Destination Imagination is a volunteer-led, educational non-profit organization that teaches 21st century skills and STEM principles to kindergarten through university level students by collaborative problem solving challenges."