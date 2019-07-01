Search
    Summoning summer brain power in River Falls

    By Mike Longaecker on Jul 1, 2019 at 9:46 a.m.
    Kevin White with the 3M Visiting Wizards leads a "Magic of Science" station during a June 25 event for middle schoolers at River Falls High School. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    UW-River Falls STEMteach program teaching candidate Laura Lusardi leads an activity June 25 for middle schoolers in partnership with the 3M Visiting Wizards program. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 4
    A middle school student picks apart owl scat containing rodent bones that were to be identified as part of an experiment offered through a joint program through UW-River Falls' STEMteach program and the 3M Visiting Wizards. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    "Toys in Space" was an activity offering hands-on science instruction June 25 for middle school students at River Falls High School. Here, STEMteach teacher candidate Ryan Scott watches a student perform a demonstration. Mike Longaecker / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    A team of scientists delivered a bit of wizardry last week in River Falls.

    The 3M Visiting Wizards — a group of current and retired scientists who do youth outreach events around the greater Twin Cities area — teamed up with members of the UW-River Falls STEMteach program on Tuesday, June 25, at River Falls High School.

    The instructors led a four-part program for middle schoolers that demonstrated the elements of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through engaging experiments.

    Though the Wizards tour all over the area, Tuesday's event represented an ongoing partnership with the university. The program, now in its fifth year, pairs a 3M scientist with teaching candidates from the STEMteach program.

    STEMteach master teacher Rachelle Haroldson said the program allows teaching candidates to gain exposure with other educators in an informal way.

