Summoning summer brain power in River Falls

The instructors led a four-part program for middle schoolers that demonstrated the elements of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) through engaging experiments.

Though the Wizards tour all over the area, Tuesday's event represented an ongoing partnership with the university. The program, now in its fifth year, pairs a 3M scientist with teaching candidates from the STEMteach program.

STEMteach master teacher Rachelle Haroldson said the program allows teaching candidates to gain exposure with other educators in an informal way.