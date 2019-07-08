Search
    HHS Spanish students travel to Costa Rica

    By RiverTown Multimedia Today at 6:00 a.m.
    A group of HHS students and two Spanish teachers recently spent a week in Costa Rica. Pictured: (front) Lauren Johnson, Lanie Porter-Stansbury, Audrey Macmenamin, Claire Hockman; (back) Derick Nortman, Louis Favilla, Sam Johnson, Oscar Nemitz, Maria Miller, Carolyn Schumaker, Grace Johnson, Samantha Stidham and Brooke Dreier. Submitted photo1 / 3
    HHS students Samantha Stidman and Sam Johnson, along with their fellow students, helped upgrade a playground as part of a community service project during their recent trip to Costa Rica. Submitted photo2 / 3
    HHS students Louise Favilla and Derick Nortman helped paint playground equipment and add landscaping to a local park in Guacima, Costa Rica, during a recent school trip. Submitted photo3 / 3

    Hudson High School Spanish students spent a week in Costa Rica experiencing the culture and applying their speaking skills outside of the classroom.

    Students stayed with Costa Rican families and experienced how typical families live while eating authentic food that is served in the Central American country. These Spanish students also got to see the local flora and fauna of Tortuguero National Rainforest.

    Lastly, students participated in a community service project at a local park in Guacima, Costa Rica. Students helped upgrade the playground by painting the equipment and adding landscape rock to the park. The students were joined in this task by neighborhood children and adults. It was a highlight for many, said Spanish teacher Alesia Behnke.

