HHS Spanish students travel to Costa Rica

Students stayed with Costa Rican families and experienced how typical families live while eating authentic food that is served in the Central American country. These Spanish students also got to see the local flora and fauna of Tortuguero National Rainforest.

Lastly, students participated in a community service project at a local park in Guacima, Costa Rica. Students helped upgrade the playground by painting the equipment and adding landscape rock to the park. The students were joined in this task by neighborhood children and adults. It was a highlight for many, said Spanish teacher Alesia Behnke.