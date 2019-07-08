Baldwin Christian School announces a new headmaster

In the coming year, Mattson will teach middle school Latin and Omnibus, an integrated history, literature and theology course that focuses on reading and responding to original sources. He will also serve as the school's chief administrator.

Baldwin Christian School is a Christian classical school offering instruction to students from age 3 through 12th grade. Learn more by calling the school at 715-684-2656, by checking the school's website: baldwinchristianschool.org or by attending one of the upcoming Open Houses on Monday, July 15 or Tuesday, Aug. 5 from 5-7 p.m.