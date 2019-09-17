The new principal of Park High School wants to graduate future doctors and diesel mechanics, lawyers and lab technicians, welders and wealth management advisers.

While steadfast in his belief in the traditional three Rs, Todd Herber said he wants to expose students at Park to more career options in the building, manufacturing and computer trades.

"That's the vocation of the future for our kiddos who don't see themselves graduating from the University of Minnesota, who say, 'I want to work sooner rather than later,'" Herber said.

While he lauds Park's international baccalaureate and AVID programs, Herber said they must provide students with options beyond the four-year college path. That includes trade school, community college and apprenticeships.

"We have to teach kids," he said. "I know that sounds obvious, but we can't assume ... that they come with the tools. We've got to get them involved in the learning process, introduce kids to a variety of careers."

A student might take a wood or metal shop class and discover a calling, Herber said. He wants more kids to get hands-on experience with the 3D printer and other equipment in the school's Inventor Space.

Park students already learn hands-on skills in the geometry in construction program. Students go back and forth between a geometry class and construction site, where they design and build a house for Habitat for Humanity. Students help install plumbing, electrical, framing, roofing and drywall. It was modeled after a course that was founded in Colorado to address a shortage of skilled workers in the local building industry.

A similar shortage persists in Minnesota, where construction, manufacturing and medical companies struggle to find qualified workers. Registered nurses top the list of the most in-demand job in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

"The most important thing is that kids walking out of Park High School have a plan outside of Park High School," Herber said.

He launched his career in 1994 as a middle school social studies teacher in District 833. He spent 20 years there, most recently as an assistant principal at Woodbury High School. He served as principal of Red Wing High School from 2014-2019. It was his first foray outside South Washington County Schools.

"I think I needed to go learn to work in a different system and see education through a different lens," he said.

Herber served as a member of Red Wing Works, a program dedicated to "linking education (and) industry to develop a robust job pipeline for area manufacturers."

He said he intends to approach local businesses such as Renewal by Andersen to see how Park could serve as a potential job pool.

Students deserve a distraction-free learning environment, he said. He's ready to provide more mental health services for students who might need it. Teachers and students will also have to do without their cellphones in the classroom, barring an emergency.

"There is a cellphone policy on the books that is not being enforced," Herber said.

He said he met with teachers to assure them that the administration will back them if a student violates the policy.

"It's all about building trust," he said.

Goals also include improving Park's scores on ACT, an annual standardized test that measures college and career readiness. That might entail providing more help to 10th graders who take the pre-ACT class.

Herber got his Education Administration License from St. Mary’s University of Minnesota in 2001. He earned a Master of Science in Education from Winona State University. He received a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin – River Falls.

He didn't intend to leave Red Wing but when the Park principal job posting appeared, Herber said he realized that such an opportunity was not likely to happen twice.

"I'm hoping to stay here for a long, long time," he said.