NEW RICHMOND -- New Richmond School District asks people looking to visit one of the district’s buildings to be patient with office staff as the new RAPTOR visitor management system gets started.

“This is a culmination of discussions at the administrative level in addition to our district safety plan. Due to various savings from the original $320,000 Department of Justice sSafety grant, we were able to institute this. From a standpoint of what does this do for our school, our staff and our students, it is more of a safety net,” Superintendent Patrick Olson said.

One key difference between the previous check-in process and RAPTOR is that this requires official documentation or an ID card for everyone who wants to proceed past any school office. Olson said his administration team is working on some of the policy surrounding the process, but there are steps in place if someone doesn’t have an official driver's license, such as manually entering information into the system. The system also allows office staff to contact building administration and the school resources officers should someone refuse to show ID. The system will include a contractor module for both building maintenance and food services.

“There are a lot of positives in this system. People will find that this is going to be different because they are usually used to just walking in,” Olson said. “I think should be a balance between a public school and kind of a prison is the safety of our students and staff. We feel that this system will help us, at least, go through the process so we at least always know who is in our building, who is attempting to get into our building and what is their purpose.”

Once the visitor’s identification is scanned and accepted by the system, a sticker/badge will be printed with the person's picture, name and their destination in the building. The system will allow building administration to see, at the end of the day, who is still in the building.

“One of our questions was, if grandma Jane comes every Wednesday to eat with her granddaughter, does she always have to show her ID? The first time, yes, but after that a lot of times we know who those individuals are. But the nice thing that will be a commonality will be a label that is printed and really identifiable,” Olson said. “If you are a visitor walking through our school and you don’t have that, everybody is going to know that they should talk to you.”

The RAPTOR system will be active when school is in session. The system won’t be active during after-school hours, such as during sporting events, but Olson said that might be something the district will look at in the future.

“We haven’t had any issues with things like this so far, but it is another safety net for our students and staff," Olson said.

Hudson and St. Croix Central districts use RAPTOR . Olson said both districts have nothing but good things to say about the system.

““I think there will be a positive acceptance for 99% of the people who visit our school buildings.,” Olson said.