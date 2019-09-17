SOMERSET -- The school day will get longer, there will be no spring break, but the school year will now end on May 15, 2020.

At its Monday, Sept. 9, work session, the Somerset School Board approved an updated 2019-2020 school calendar. The changes will give crews more time to work on the campuswide construction project.

“We apologize for the late change, but we were made aware of this as a possibility in July and we worked as quick as we could to see if this was possible,” Superintendent Dr. Mark Bezek said. “In addition to giving the construction company a larger block of time to work on the project, there is potential for us to save some significant dollars for the community.”

The changes approved include:

Adding 20 minutes to the school day beginning Monday, Sept. 30

Making Wednesday, Nov. 27, a student contact day

Eliminating spring break and making March 9-13 student contact days

Making the Professional Development Day on May 11 a student contact day.

Changing the last day of school to May 15 for students.

According to Bezek, the approved calendar changes will allow for five inclement weather days and two late starts. If those days go unused, the district could cut off another week of school to make the last day May 8.

Initially, the district and its architect planned on construction over two summers. The two finalists for the construction bid, however, suggested Somerset Schools may be able to do everything in one season.

“The big advantage to that is you aren’t going to incur the shutdown/startup costs. Inflation also comes into effect over the year, so we can keep the costs down there as well,” ” Bezek said.

No spring break

One of the biggest changes to the calendar is changing the five days set aside for spring break into student contact days.

“There are some things we still need to work out. If people have plans and are booked already, we will not hold the kids accountable for those absences. One thing in our area, not everyone around here goes on spring break,” Bezek said. “In some cases it is a struggle for parents to find day care for that time. Again, I think the conversation will be coming up if we will continue with a spring break going forward.”

The calendar changes also will affect the child care needs as it extends the amount of time students will be out of school next summer.

“So we are going to try to run an extended summer school program to help with that,” Bezek said. “Typically we run two three-week sessions, but this year we might run three three-week sessions. We are going to try to make family-friendly decisions and we know we have to be very lenient in our thought process for both staff and families.

"We have a very big and active summer school program, so only interrupting one summer's worth of summer school would be a benefit as well.”

Although the last day of school has changed significantly for all students, the district is still looking into whether 2020 commencement ceremony date needs to be changed.

With the bulk of the construction project expected to be finished by the start of school next fall, Bezek doesn’t expect there to be any major changes to the 2020-2021 calendar. However, Bezek also said there is no telling what could come up between now and the completion of the project.

“The big thing right now is making sure everyone understands the schedule. Last year, we made a schedule change late in the year because of the snow days … so adding 20 minutes to this school year shouldn’t be a big deal. We are just asking for everyone's patience as we work out these details,” Bezek said.