South Washington County Schools will screen for sex offenders with a new check-in system at its schools and support buildings.

Parents, contractors, vendors and volunteers who visit during school hours will be required to produce a driver's license or other government-issued identification to a volunteer or staff member. Their name and date of birth will be checked against a national sex offender database. The photo on the ID will be printed on a paper visitor badge.

The information will remain in the system, so visitors will only need to check in once. No other data will be retained, District 833 administrators said.

"The new process will replace the current process of visitors signing in and creating their own visitor passes. Instead, visitor passes will be created and distributed by school staff," according to a District 833 statement.

The process does not apply to those who attend after-hours concerts, ceremonies or sporting events.

The system, by Houston-based Raptor Technologies, costs $68,000. It has gone live at Armstrong Elementary, Cottage Grove Middle, Park High and South Washington County Alternative High schools. The remaining schools and the District Program Center will be incorporated beginning in mid-October.

"It's a more comprehensive visitor management system," District 833 security coordinator Napoleon Genereux said.

More information is available at www.sowashco.org/cms/one.aspx?portalId=1217437&pageId=21820488.