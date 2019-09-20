An estimated 1,500 people attended Woodbury Middle School's first Food Truck Fest, said Lauren O'Connor, an eighth grade math teacher at the school and one of the event's organizers. Current and former students, staff members and families attended the three-and-a-half-hour event meant to raise money for the school's Parent Teacher Organization.

However, organizers wanted it to "first and foremost (be) a community event," and are looking for ways to make it even bigger in the future, O'Connor said in an email.

Some of the highlights, she said, were the many middle school, high school and parent volunteers, high school band students playing live music for nearly two hours, and kids and teenagers of all ages playing together.

O'Connor said some of the trucks ran out of food because they had so many customers, and no garbage was found on the ground after the event.