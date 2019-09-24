Salaries for board members were approved at $3,200 with president, clerk and treasurer at $3,600 annually.

A tax levy passed of $20,068,686 which is a 4.8% change from last school year, with a mill rate of $9.05, a 0.65% increase from last school year.

Other 2019-2020 budget items and topics included in discussion:

State equalization aid is projected to increase by nearly $900,000 this year, due mostly to the rising number of new students according to director of finance and facilities management Chad Smurawa. Total state aid is budgeted around $20,531,482.

Savings have resulted from the 2018 $48 million referendum, creating flexibility in future budgets for projects, Smurawa said.

Local sources of revenue are budgeted to decrease by 0.20% and state sources increase by 0.40%. Federal sources are budgeted to drop by 0.20%.

Salary and benefits for district staff expenditures are budgeted to increase by 1.8%.