SPRING VALLEY -- Spring Valley School District electors voted on the 2019-2020 tax levy and mill rate at an annual meeting Sept. 23.
A proposed all-fund levy of $2,999,594 passed by electors and a proposed levy for fund 10 was passed at $2,929,594. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Spring Valley had an all-fund levy of $2,987,884.00 last school year.
Salaries for board members, treasurer, clerk, vice president and president passed to remain the same as the 2018-2019 school year.
The electors authorized the board to subsidize the school lunch program if necessary. District Administrator Don Haack said this has not been necessary in the recent past.
In other district news, the board approved:
a new middle school art club.
heard an update on the elementary building project process. Design is coming along according to schedule. Representatives from SDS and Market & Johnson will be at the Oct. 28 meeting to review progress.
a construction manager contract with Market & Johnson.
hiring Sheryl Sutherland-Falde as a Cardinal Kids Club worker and an elementary aide and hiring Glable Franzen as assistant wrestling coach.