A proposed all-fund levy of $2,999,594 passed by electors and a proposed levy for fund 10 was passed at $2,929,594. According to the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, Spring Valley had an all-fund levy of $2,987,884.00 last school year.

Salaries for board members, treasurer, clerk, vice president and president passed to remain the same as the 2018-2019 school year.