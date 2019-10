Femi Adewola and Addy Walton were crowned king and queen at the Sept. 30 Homecoming coronation at Park High School.

Members of the royal court were escorted by family members during the ceremony, which opened with the presentation of colors by the Park Air Force JROTC.

Homecoming week continues with a parade that begins 5:15 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Church at 80th Street and Jamaica Avenue. The Park football team will play St. Thomas Academy on Friday at Wolfpack Stadium.