Tyler Hantsbarger and Allison Struemke were crowned as the 2019 Somerset High School Homecoming king and queen during the Spartans' homecoming football game Friday against New Richmond.
Brycen Chladek and Ben Rybacki were crowned earlier Friday as the victory queen and king during the annual pepfest to celebrate homecoming week.
READ MORE: New Richmond punches its ticket, knocks out punchless Somerset | Photo: Alex Samargia is your River Falls homecoming queen | Photo: Collinson crowned Hudson homecoming queen