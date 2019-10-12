On Oct. 3, Kevin Johnson received the 2019 Lifetime Achievement award by the Minnesota Educational Facilities Management Professionals Association.

As the director of buildings, grounds and technology for the Red Wing School District, Johnson oversees many facets of the day-to-day operations.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson recently recognized Johnson for his 20 years of service to the district at a school board meeting, remarking at his vast knowledge.

According to a news release announcing Johnson's retirement in September: "Johnson was instrumental in obtaining Energy Star certification for each school; this helped reduce energy consumption by more than $250,000 per year. He also spearheaded the construction of a solar garden, cultivated a top-notch custodial and technology crew with a strong reputation across the state, and promoted the use of technology by students and employees."

Johnson will retire from the district May 31, 2020.