Red Wing School District on Monday unveiled two submitted proposals for the vacant Jefferson School property on Buchanan Street.

In this second round of requests for proposals, Red Wing School Board will now consider plans by Jim Patterson — who submitted a propsal in the first RFP process in February — and Rochester residents Robert "Bucky" Beeman and Hank Friederichs.

The district wouldn't say more than the submitted price and a brief description of the plans. The RFP submissions will be more widely discussed 5:30 p.m. tonight at the Operations Committee meeting in the district office.

Jim Patterson's proposal is said to offer up to $400,000 — depending on an evaluation of the building — to convert it into 16 one- or two-bedroom apartments.

Beeman, a commercial real estate agent, and Friederichs, a general contractor for Hank's Property Services, offered $300,000 for the property, also to convert it for apartments. No other details were available Monday afternoon.

Valley View Recovery Center did not submit a proposal in this RFP round.

Superintendent Karsten Anderson said after the unveiling that a recommendation may or may not be ready for next Monday's School Board meeting.