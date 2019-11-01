Shelly Schafer is leaving her post as director of communications and community relations for School District 833. She has accepted a position with the Minnesota Department of Education.

Schafer, of Woodbury, said her last day will be Nov. 15.

Prior to her hiring in May 2017 by the South Washington County School Board, Schafer was deputy state director for former U.S. Sen. Al Franken. She has also worked for several members of Congress in both Washington, D.C. and in Minnesota over the past two decades, and has served in several volunteer positions in District 833, where her children attend school.