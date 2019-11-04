PRESCOTT, Wis. — In elementary through high school, Prescott School District students tested above state average and set record high scores in three grades, according to a press release from Prescott School District.

State test results from spring 2019 were released earlier this year. Students in grades 3-11 were tested on math and English language arts. Additionally, grades 4-8 and high school tested in social studies and science.

Districtwide, Prescott tested at 54% proficient in English language arts compared to 40% statewide and 55% in math compared to 41% statewide, according to the release.

“We are extremely proud of our staff and students,” said Supt. Rick Spicuzza.

Third, fifth and eighth grades returned the highest math scores ever for the district.

The scores put Prescott toward the top of the Middle Border Conference in English language arts and third in math, the release states.

According to information provided on the school district’s website, three of five cohorts tested higher in both math and ELA than the year before, with third and fifth grades testing higher than 70% proficient.

High school cohorts’ growth was down slightly in math, but still 5% above state average as a whole and more students have taken advanced placement classes and exams over the past four years.

“We constantly use this information to examine our impact on student learning and to refine and implement academic programs moving forward,” Spicuzza said. “Further, each building examines its effectiveness at the beginning and throughout the school year as part of our focus on continuous improvement to create success and learning growth for all students.”

Prescott eighth grade students tested at the top of area schools in science — 78% — and social studies — 75%.

State assessments, according to the release, are a part of a larger system aimed at measuring student progress toward college and career readiness.

More information on test scores or school and district data can be found on the district teaching and learning website under “Performance Reports” as well as the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction website.