NEW RICHMOND -- Transitioning to a new school, either as a new student to the district or moving up from elementary school, can be tough. That is why New Richmond Middle School created Tiger Crew in 2013.

“I feel like, when I joined sixth grade, I was very scared because this was a very big place with a bunch of new people," eighth-grade member Madi Fiebiger said. "Having the Tiger Crew students to rely on gave me comfort because I felt like they wanted to help me."

Fiebiger signed up to pay forward the help she received.

The middle school’s current eighth-grade Tiger Crew team has 12 students who have been with the program since they were in sixth grade. Tiger Crew also includes students in seventh and sixth grades. The latter group is just getting to know what Tiger Crew is all about.

According to eighth-graders Azariah Zappetta, Izzy Jensen and Mason Hughes, Tiger Crew members not only give tours to new students throughout the year, but they also help both students and families during sixth-grade orientation, give tours of the school to new teachers and help with setup and other duties during school events.

“I think the new students feel more comfortable with other students helping them rather than teachers or staff members,” Jensen said.

The week before school starts, the group gets together to help teachers get ready for the school year, help students rework their schedules and take part in the sixth grade orientation. Crew members also receive training to get ready for the new year.

“They give up a lot of their own free time in the summer and their class time during the year. When we have a new student coming in, we pull them out. There is an understanding that they have to be responsible to make sure that they don’t have tests or something else coming up that they can’t miss, which means they will have to pass on giving a tour,” Tiger Crew adviser Jodi Markowski said. “By the time they are eighth graders, they have given up a lot of time, so we appreciate their extra efforts.”

Students also visit all of the district's elementary schools to give advice and answer questions from soon-to-be sixth graders.

“I thought it was nice to have the Tiger Crew students around because they always had a smile on their face, even when you had a lot of questions,” said George Schroeder. “I think that Tiger Crew has built up our integrity because we know that the sixth and seventh graders below us watch what we are doing. Now we know we have to do things the right way.”

Members say they benefit, too.

“I feel like I’ve grown as a leader more as well, because when you are at the top of the Tiger Crew you know what you are doing, you can help other people with everything and when someone really doesn’t know what they are doing you can help them and bring them up. I feel I’ve gained a lot from this experience,” Will Feuerer said.

Other Tiger Crew members, including Dave Domingo and Ireland Green, said they feel that the program has allowed them to gain confidence when talking to other students and teachers, as well as become more social with their fellow students.

“Since I’ve joined the group, I’ve felt good knowing that I’ve helped other students to feel comfortable in school,” Sydney Brodie said.

Tips for new students

Will Feuerer: You want to stay organized and think about what you can do, while also knowing what your limits are.

Nora Harris: New students should join any of the different clubs the school has to offer in order to meet new people.

Ireland Green: It is OK to be nervous because a lot of people are nervous when they come to a new school and you are not the only one.

Dave Domingo: Don’t stress out too much about your work or grades because your mental health comes first. Do your best and try hard, but if you can’t, don’t beat yourself up for it.

Carli Nygaard: Make sure you talk to someone if you are confused about something because there is always help around the building. Matt Westmorland: Students should know that we (the Tiger Crew) are not scary. We are nice people and will not bring you down if you don’t know your way around the school. We are here to help.

Sydney Brodie: Try not to be super nervous or stressed out coming to the middle school because teachers and students are here to help you transition smoothly, especially with the new schedule and the new building.