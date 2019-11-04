Its move last year to the Oltman Middle School building in St. Paul Park marked the first time the program had its own space. Previously, students in the program were housed in other elementary schools. Students started the school year in the new building in 2018, but construction continued to re-purpose the school throughout the year. On Saturday, community members celebrated the project's completion, which includes a new classroom for each grade level, an updated library space, new cafeteria and a playground.

Other features include flexible learning spaces, SMART boards and modern safety features, such as a secure entryway and key-card access for staff.

The project was funded through a bond referendum passed by voters in 2015.

The school employs about 50 staff, including 18 classroom teachers; 450 students are currently enrolled, and the school has capacity for about 550, Principal Cynthia Maldonado said.

"I'm just so grateful to have it," Maldonado said. "We can really have differentiated learning for all."