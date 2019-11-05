The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District will have to go back to the drawing board after failing to pass a two question operating levy referendum.

The district's hope of revoking the current levy, $295.68 per pupil, and replacing it with a new $460 per pupil replacement failed on Nov. 5, according to Superintendent Jeff Pesta in an email to RiverTown Multimedia.

The first question failed, 515-378. The second question, which would give the district an increased $300 per pupil to the operating levy, failed by a vote of 551-342.

