Candidates backed by the teacher’s union have ousted two incumbents in the District 833 School Board race.

Newcomers Louise Hinz, Simi Patnaik and Melinda Dols will serve four year-terms beginning in January. The at-large seats previously belonged to Ron Kath, Heather Hirsch and Michelle Witte, who did not run for re-election.

Hinz, Patnaik and Dols won with 20.95%, 20.11% and 17.22% of the vote, respectively. Kath and Hirsch received 7.9% and 8.5% of the vote, which was was on par with other candidates.

Kath was first elected in 2003, and then again in 2011 and 2014. Hirsch began her term in 2017.

The majority of the new school board will have been endorsed by the United Teachers of South Washington County, as Sharon Van Leer and Patricia Driscoll won with the endorsement in 2017.

This is a developing story and will be updated.



