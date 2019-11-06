State lawmakers were in Red Wing last week as part of a tour of area schools with career-pathway programming.

State Sens. Paul Anderson and Mike Goggin and Rep. Barb Haley heard an update about the Youth Skills Training grant received by Red wing Ignite that was used to fund the Learn and Earn pilot program.

Joining a round table discussion were students Reed Loer (who participated last year), Jacob Angell (who is in the program this year), and Justin Scheerer (who is the Youth in Government Governor for Minnesota). Adam Gettings and Burke Murphy represented Red Wing Ignite.

Red Wing Shoe hosted the event with a tour of their flagship store. The event was hosted by members of their staff including CEO Mark Urdahl and Helena Kilbride in the HR and marketing departments.

Also present were members representing the Minnesota Chamber of Commerce, Patty Brown from the Red Wing Chamber of Commerce and representatives from the Jones Family Foundation.