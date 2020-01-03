NEW RICHMOND -- On the first day of the New Richmond High School’s Building Construction class, students were told that they will had an opportunity to do more than construct a series of walls and fences for Tiger Stadium.

“Our instructor said, ‘This building is a legacy, this will be something you can drive by 20 years from now and show your kids what you were a part of as a highschooler.’ That comment gave me goosebumps. I consider myself lucky to be part of the program,” senior Erik Moberg said.

Students in Ken Kerr’s buildings and trades classes and Tom Leque’s metals/manufacturing classes worked on designing and building the stadium ticket booths and concession stand, as well as the metalwork of the entry portals and fencing. Students were given the opportunity to work on the stadium project after the district was able to find savings in the bid for the field’s new turf.

“So far the project is coming along pretty good,” senior Riley Schachtner said. At Thanksgiving, the ticket booth was nearly finished and the walls of the concession stand ready.

“To be able to be apart of something like this means a lot. You get to take pride in something you build and put time and effort into and see it last for a long time.”

According to Leque, the idea for students to work the stadium project came from the administration. The project will take about one school year, with students working on site when weather permits and the rest of the work being prefabricated in the classroom before being field welded on site in the spring.

“Think it, design it and build it is our process for a project like this. We used detailed drawings to generate a material list, then we will practice our skills and built it,” Leque said. “I have about 60 students working on the project from my welding and fabrication class as well as my machine tool class.”

Although the students have made good progress, there are several pieces that will keep hem busy throughout the school year.

“The team comes in to work, they know the deadline and what needs to get done, and work till the bell,” Moberg said. “The metal shop is currently designing signs to span over the east and west entries of the stadium. Once the design is finished they will frame, and field weld the arches together.”

To help fund the next stage of the stadium project — which includes the bleachers, restrooms, pressbox and sound system for the stadium — the district is conducting a capital campaign. When completed, the stadium will seat approximately 3,200 people. The project will cost approximately $1.7 million.

“The NRHS tech ed program is huge; filled with more advanced equipment than some colleges. The students working on this project are taking advantage of what NRHS has to offer, coming in on their own time and going out of their way to make sure this stadium project is finished and done well,” Moberg said. “Overall, the program is a very student led-instructor guided program that will benefit our community.”

Anyone interested in getting more information on the capital campaign can contact New Richmond High School athletic director Casey Eckardt at 715-243-7455 or ceckardt@newrichmond.k12.wi.us.