COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Kids turned into teachers at the Project Expo at Pine Hill Elementary School.

Each year, fourth and fifth graders are encouraged to research a subject that they're curious about — whether it's volcanoes, ballet or gamma rays — and incorporate their facts and findings into a visual display using photos, text and models.

The Nov. 14 science and culture fair, which was held in the school gym, featured nearly 60 exhibits. Avery Olson shared her research about cats. For his project on moon landings, Cameron Kopp constructed a scale model rocket.

Any school-appropriate subject was eligible; most work was conducted outside of school.

Student Teagan Landgraf was the evening's expert on plasma. That may seem like an odd subject for an 8-year-old, but Teagan said she owes her life to plasma, which is a component of blood that contains hormones, enzymes and nutrients.

"Plasma is put in the medicine I get," she said.

Teagan was born with common variable immune deficiency, a genetic condition that leaves her immune system with very few of the antibodies needed to fight infections. Every Saturday, she gets a weekly infusion of plasma.

"I think it just makes me healthier," she said. "Trust me, I'd rather be immune-deficient than have a peanut allergy. I love peanuts."

Some of Teagan's classmates also shared what they'd learned:

Names: Amelia Bock and Payton Carey

Project: The history of gymnastics

What they learned: "It's true that the ancient Greeks used gymnastics for fighting wars," Amelia said.

Names: Ayo Odujole and Linnea Ross

Project: Sea turtles

What they learned: They can grow up to 5- to 6-feet long," Linnea said.

"They have glands near their eyes that help them filter the water they drink," Ayo said.

Names: Kenley Van Ort and Anika Wilwert

Subject: The solar system

"There's a lot of stuff on Earth you could talk about," Kenley said, "But what about the stuff outside of Earth?"

What they learned: "I actually didn't know that the sun was a star," Kenley said.

Name: Jillian Bock

Subject: Golden retrievers

What she learned: "Golden retrievers can be police dogs."

Jillian's exhibit included photos of her family's golden retriever, Loki.

"He's the God of mischief and yes, he is," she said. "He chewed up my mom's pillow."

Name: Alainia Newton

Subject: Squirrels

What she learned: Squirrels have a very well developed sense of smell. "They can tell if a nut is rotten by sniffing the outside."

Name: Lauryn Forkrud

Subject: Cows

What she learned: "They have four different parts of their stomach."

Name: Logan Olson

Subject: The Marvel Universe. Logan's favorite Marvel villain is Mysterio and his favorite superhero is Star-Lord

What he learned: Stan Lee didn't create Marvel. He was hired by Martin Goodman when he was 19.

Name: Chloe Strom

Subject: Pollution

What she learned: Every year, 18 billion tons of plastic wind up on the world's oceans

Chloe earned a four-time award for her project. Awards also went to Dylan Dragich, Justin Ebbers Elisabeth Hines and Helen Born.

"I think it's really sad," she said. "The Earth is getting polluted too much. We an do something about it but people just don't care.

"We can recycle. We can reuse. We can compost and use electric cars."

After nearly 10 years on hiatus, the Project Expo was revived by Pine Hill teacher Patrice Siefert and her colleague Barb Hranicka, who is now retired.