The United Teachers of South Washington County and District 833 have begun working with a state mediator to complete contract negotiations.

The union filed for mediation in late October after 15 meetings starting in February, which the administration initiated earlier than usual in an effort to prevent a prolonged process, said Marty Fridgen, UTSWC president.

At stake are multiple changes to contract language proposed by the district, in addition to questions of pay and longevity.

The district is proposing to remove language in the existing contract that requires administration to use seniority as a factor when determining unrequested leaves of absence or layoffs.

“The district is basically saying they want to layoff whoever they want to layoff … it’s a big thing that we had to address,” Fridgen said.

The Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District’s prolonged negotiation process largely centered on similar language regarding unrequested leaves of absence in 2018. This happened just after state legislation passed requiring districts to negotiate layoff procedures, rather than being required to use seniority as a fallback position if districts hadn't already negotiated a layoff plan.

In the most recent contract, the union and district had agreed upon language that prioritizes a teacher's seniority, licensure and evaluations, Fridgen said.

“The issue really is just, how we can preserve the best teams possible at our schools. We’re looking to see if we can come to some mutual understanding with the teachers about the issue,” said district attorney Kevin Rupp.

In addition, the district is proposing language that would allow school administrations to move teachers between grade levels or departments. Currently, teachers can agree to new placements, Fridgen said, but the new language would make teachers' consent unrequired.

"It recognizes teacher voice," she said of the current contract language.

"We’re not interested in making life difficult for the teachers," Rupp said. "Our interest is in the best way possible to keep those teams together functioning well."

Other hangups center on pay. The union is proposing to add longevity in the contract, which the administration has not agreed to. The union is proposing to give a stipend of 1% of a teacher's salary if they've stayed in the district for 15-19 years; 1.5% of salary for 20-24 years, and 2.5% for 25 years or more.

"It is honoring the people who have been here," Fridgen said. "We love our communities, the students we serve, and we want to keep good teachers around ... This is part of showing, 'We want to retain you.'"

The union is also requesting 1.5% raise in 2019-20, while the district is offering 1%. For the 2020-21 school year, the union is requesting a 1.75% increase, and the district has offered 1.25%.

"We all want a healthy fund balance, and we also want a fair and competitive contract. We don't want to fall further behind. We’re by no means number one in the state. It’s really about what’s fair to our staff, our teachers, what keeps us competitive with other districts," Fridgen said.

Rupp and the district's human resources director, Kevin Witherspoon, said they didn't want to discuss pay specifics, but said that they are committed to working with the union.

"The district continues to work with the United Teachers of South Washington County to come to an agreement that’s good for both of us, and we’re committed to doing what’s best for students," Witherspoon said.

The first mediation meeting took place Nov. 15. The district and union did not come to a tentative agreement, and are scheduled to meet again in December. These meetings are closed to the public.

Pre-school teachers unionize

In late October, district pre-school teachers voted to unionize.

Of the 25 eligible employees, 16 voted for representation, and there were no votes against representation, according to the Minnesota Bureau of Mediation Services.

Pre-school teachers previously were included in United Teachers of South Washington County, but were no longer allowed in the unit when last fall, the district stopped requiring pre-school teachers to have a license. Having a license is required to be in the teacher's union, Fridgen said.

The teachers remained in the union through the school year, and when their term finished, immediately began the process to form their own bargaining unit within UTSWC, Fridgen said.

"If they are willing, and it sounds like they are willing, then the district would be very happy to negotiate with them," Witherspoon said.