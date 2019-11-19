Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will delay beginning the search for a new president at Minnesota State College Southeast to avoid disrupting good things occurring at the Red Wing and Winona campuses. Interim President Larry Lundblad, who is leading those efforts, will extend his contract at the request of Chancellor Devinder Malhotra.

The decision came after Malhotra visited both campuses and met with members of MSC Southeast and the communities.

“It is evident the college is in an upward trajectory both programmatically and financially,” Malhotra said in a letter Monday. “As a result of my conversations with you and deliberations, I am pleased to share with you that I have asked Interim President Lundblad to extend his contract by one year.”

Lundblad accepted the offer, which the retired president of Central Lakes College said he was pleased to do.

“We’ve got some things that are going on in both communities, both of the campuses that a search would be kind of disrupting,” Lundblad said. “So (Malhotra) would give the continuity to get things done that we’re working on, and we’d be ready to do a search then.”

Officials from Minnesota State Colleges and Universities will begin the search for a permanent president in the fall of 2020. They plan on appointing a candidate by July 1, 2021.

While the search commences, Lundblad said he looks forward to continuing his work.

“Very much so. We’ve got a project going on at the Winona campus with the advanced manufacturing,” he said. “We’re upgrading the lab space, and they had some real success in working with the manufacturers in the area. They’ve been making investments into the center.”

On the Red Wing campus, the new bicycle fabrication program is among the growth areas.

Lundblad assumed leadership at MSC Southeast in February 2018.

In the coming months the chancellor said he plans to keep open communication with members of the MSC Southeast and the community in regards to the candidate search.

“I will continue our conversations next fall about the leadership qualities that are needed for the college to deliver on our commitment to nurture and enhance a civically engaged, socially mobile and economically productive region,” Malhotra said.

He commended the members of MSC Southeast for their self-reflection, which he said was necessary to lend clarity to the emergent vision for the college while recognizing the uniqueness of both the Red Wing and Winona campuses.

“This visioning work will enable the college to engage potential presidential candidates from a position of strength,” Malhotra said. “Given the momentum that has been built and the additional time needed to bring fruition to many important initiatives, it is vital that the college has continuity and stability in leadership for the immediate future.”