Certain juniors and seniors from Red Wing High School were chosen to attend the event and learn about making ethical business decisions
Written By: Mitchell Abraham
|
Students from Red Wing High School gather at Minnesota State College Southeast Wednesday for an all-day ethics training workshop. Students who were recognized as emerging leaders by teachers attended the seminar, which entailed of learning ethical foundations in the morning and immersing themselves in making an ethical decision concerning a business. The event was put on by Rotarians. Mitch Abraham / RiverTown Multimedia
1 / 2
During the afternoon, students were given situational packets separated by the role they were playing in the simulation. This packet was geared toward the vice president of manufacturing and had many different bullet points of information. Students then needed to make business decisions based off that information.
Mitch Abraham / RiverTown Multimedia
2 / 2
After the groups came to a complete business decision, each one presented their decision to the whole audience. They then fielded various questions and concerns from the other students.