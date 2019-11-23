RED WING, Minn. -- Minnesota State College Southeast’s band instrument repair department had a guest this week in the form of former student Keiko Tsuda, who graduated in 2017. She now works for master technician Scott Mandeville to perfect her craft.

“I always new music was my passion, and I like working with my hands,” she said. “So why don’t I become a band instrument technician?”

During her visit, Tsuda gave a presentation about concepts and techniques for repairing clarinets to current students. One of the main themes during her demonstration emphasized being effective and efficient, while finding individual methods that work well for each person.

“Studying here you learn so much, but after you graduate you will learn so much more,” Tsuda said. “After being graduated for two years I’m still learning a lot every day.”

She said her goal is to a shop back home in Australia. Students were asked to think about their goals, and she imparted some words of wisdom.

“If you are the captain of a ship you’re sailing in the ocean, you have a destination, right?” Tsuda said. “So you get to the destination at the end eventually. Your career is the same thing. If you don’t know the destination, you will go around and get there or maybe you end up somewhere else, so it’s very important to have a goal.”

She then moved into displaying the different tools technicians work with and stressed that while a full array of work tools is expensive, it will all pay off by allowing them to work better and more efficiently. An example was a simple bench vice, which is a technician’s best friend.

“If you have a vice within your reach, it’s so easy to work with,” she said. “You can save a lot of steps. … It’s about $200 so it is expensive, but if you use this every day, I think you can save more than you spend.”

Later , she began demonstrating different repair techniques and had students in the audience come up to help her. One student aided in polishing a silver-plated key, which Tsuda said is important to do as a nice touch when fixing the keys. Another student helped show how the right pair of pliers made all the difference removing key pieces.

But if there’s one thing she hopes students take away from her presentation is finding their own path.

“Like I said, there’s so many different ways that they need to figure out what works for them,” Tsuda said. “Try to find a mentor that they can learn from. That’s going to change the rest of their life.”