COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Armstrong Elementary is the perfect size school — not too big, not too small. Just right.

That’s according to one submission from students regarding their favorite things about the school ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration Thursday. Other highlights included: Armstrong is safe, has the best teachers and has great kids.

About 40 retired teachers, nurses and specialists joined the school assembly to commemorate Armstrong’s opening in fall 1969 — just a few months after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the moon. Close to 10 retired teachers in attendance had worked at the school its first year.

“I think that speaks to the culture they built, and the friends they have that have carried over to this day,” said Principal Andrew Caflisch. “The school has been such a big part of the community for 50 years.”

Lesley Beaudoin began her teaching career in 1970 at Armstrong, where she stayed for 35 years. She taught first grade the entire time.

“It filled my soul,” she said. “It was family here. We enjoyed each other’s company, we shared ideas. There was this wonderful collegiality.”

Staff were intentional about supporting and welcoming new teachers, she said, which helped maintain the inclusive, positive environment.

“People don’t want to leave. There’s close relationships, and a lot of caring that goes on,” said Louise Addington, a retired nurse who worked at the school from 2009-2017. “That says a lot about the community and the culture. That caring for the staff also gets passed on to the children, it’s part of the learning.”