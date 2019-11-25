COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. — Armstrong Elementary is the perfect size school — not too big, not too small. Just right.

That’s according to one submission from students regarding their favorite things about the school ahead of its 50th anniversary celebration Thursday. Other highlights included: Armstrong is safe, has the best teachers and has great kids.

About 40 retired teachers, nurses and specialists joined the school assembly to commemorate Armstrong’s opening in fall 1969 — just a few months after Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin stepped foot on the moon. Close to 10 retired teachers in attendance had worked at the school its first year.

“I think that speaks to the culture they built, and the friends they have that have carried over to this day,” said Principal Andrew Caflisch. “The school has been such a big part of the community for 50 years.”

Lesley Beaudoin began her teaching career in 1970 at Armstrong, where she stayed for 35 years. She taught first grade the entire time.

“It filled my soul,” she said. “It was family here. We enjoyed each other’s company, we shared ideas. There was this wonderful collegiality.”

Staff were intentional about supporting and welcoming new teachers, she said, which helped maintain the inclusive, positive environment.

“People don’t want to leave. There’s close relationships, and a lot of caring that goes on,” said Louise Addington, a retired nurse who worked at the school from 2009-2017. “That says a lot about the community and the culture. That caring for the staff also gets passed on to the children, it’s part of the learning.”

The Armstrong astronaut cheered on students and staff. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Lesley Beaudoin, who taught first grade at Armstrong Elementary from 1970-2005, talks with Larry Beck, who taught sixth grade from 1985-2005. "This was home. This was just my second family ... We're still friends, that's the beauty of it," Beaudoin said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Retired staff members wave to today's generation of Armstrong students. Many of the staff members stayed for over a decade, including several who started at Armstrong in the '70s. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Principal Andrew Caflisch talks with students at the beginning of the ceremony. "Our kids are part of the community, and we celebrate that on a regular basis. This is their school, they need to have pride in their school," he said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Cheryl Thompson, a reading recovery specialist who has also been a longtime first grade teacher, has worked at Armstrong for 29 years. "Once you get here, you never want to leave. It's such a building that cares ... about their kids and the teachers," she said. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
As they worked to document the celebration, yearbook students said the event was one of their favorite assemblies. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
Staff who organized the event included "artifacts" from previous time capsules and anniversary celebrations. This year's teachers and students also created mementos for future generations, including a Tik Tok video and slime. Pictured here are staff who taught in the first year the school was open. Jackie Renzetti / RiverTown Multimedia
