HASTINGS, Minn. — In a search for more technicians, Ford Motors Co. is bringing its training courses for new employees to high school students.

Reflecting a shift in how schools are preparing students for post-graduation, Hastings High School is one of about 20 participating schools in the upper Midwest. Students can earn certificates for up to 40 courses, giving them an edge in the application process. While the courses would provide relevant training for any dealership, Ford is offering increased pay based on the certificates, said Joe Linder, general manager at Hastings Automotive.

In addition, Ford has the ability to donate tools and other supplies to the school as students progress through the courses, he said.

"Essentially, if they're using it well, and the dealership is supporting the program well too, then Ford would step in and give things like engines, transmission assemblies, up to and including vehicle donations," said Christopher Seebeck, regional technical talent placement specialist with Ford.

Ford launched the program nationwide in 2018, and Hastings High School is starting its first full school year with the courses, he said.

In a visit to the school, Ford representatives emphasized the growing job market as more mechanics retire and cars become more digitally complicated. They encouraged students to take the courses during free time and snow days.

"It gives you a step ahead. It means less training for me, it means less cost to get you up to speed," Hastings Automotive service manager Dan Mathwig told students. "When you're in business, those are important things."

Ford joins other dealerships in launching recruitment programs in recent years. For example, Lincoln has hosted part-day classes for high school students, and Fiat Chrysler has partnered with colleges and trade schools to offer similar certification trainings. Ford is unique in that it is bringing its own existing curriculum for new trainees to high school students and placing regional placement specialists across the country to recruit new employees, Seebeck said.

Meanwhile, schools have been promoting technical training programs more often than they did five or ten years ago, said Dave Davenport, who teaches auto classes at Hastings High School. This contrasts schools cutting down on auto offerings over the past 20 years, he said.

"I think there’s been a huge swing towards two-year schools, just because of the cost (of four-year colleges)," Davenport said.

At Hastings, course offerings fluctuate each year, but the school currently has three semester-long small-engine classes, and one year-round auto class, he said.

"We've tried to stay current with the changes, but obviously financially, we're limited ... This is a start, getting something like this," Davenport said. "I think because of the shortage, the industry is stepping up to the plate, realizing they're going to need to generate an interest."

So far, that interest seems to be sticking. Ford has hired three alums of the program since 2018 locally. Nationally, 20,000 students have taken over 55,000 courses, Seebeck said.

"This (class) is actually kind of interesting," said senior Sarah Johnson, who has taken other auto classes at the high school and said she is seriously considering a job in the field. "I feel like ... you're always learning something new. There's always new stuff coming out."