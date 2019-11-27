Hastings Public Schools has selected an interim superintendent for the rest of the school year.

Kenyon-Wanamingo School District Superintendent Jeff Pesta is set to take over in January, the Hastings School Board decided at a special meeting Monday. His contract lasts until the end of June 2020.

In a press release, the school district said Pesta will work with Superintendent Tim Collins, who announced his retirement this summer, in the coming weeks for a "smooth transition."

Pesta has previously worked as an associate principal in White Bear Lake and as a middle school principal in Northfield. He holds a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas and a master's degree in science education from the University of Minnesota.

The announcement emphasized Pesta's previous experience rebranding and designing a new district website, implementing e-learning days to replace weather cancellations, introducing interest-based bargaining to his district, and leading a campaign to revoke and replace a local operating levy.

He will be paid a daily salary of $667.94, which totals $86,832.20 for 130 days, according to the contract.