HUDSON -- The school district received a report card any student would be happy to bring home, earning a “significantly exceeds expectations” rating form the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction for the 2018-2019 academic year. The rating is the highest a district can receive. This is the first time the district has received this rating.

Hudson School District earned an overall score of 83.9 out of 100. Each individual school also received either significantly exceeds expectations or exceeds expectations ratings.

“We’re proud of the results,” Assistant Superintendent of Learning Dave Grambow told the School Board Monday, Dec. 9.

The report card includes data the district has already seen, but it gives a different perspective, Grambow said.

The annual report cards measure scores in four areas: student achievement, district growth, closing gaps and on-track and post-secondary readiness.

The student achievement score is based off English language srts achievement and math achievement.

The district growth looks at the change for all students tested from one year to the next, Grambow explained. Points are awarded for students moving up a level.

Closing the gaps looks at students in specific sub groups, such as English learners or those that are economically disadvantaged, and compares how students in those subgroups in the district are doing against students statewide who are not in those groups. It is one measurement the school can’t do on its own, he said.

The on-track and post-secondary readiness takes into account high school graduation rates, third grade language arts achievement, eighth grade mathematics achievement and attendance at all levels.

In other business, the board also: