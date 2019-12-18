RIVER FALLS -- Greenwood and Rocky Branch elementary students and staff are enjoying their new spaces and features with the completion of referendum project construction.

These elementary school construction projects are two of many that were part of the referendum passed in April 2018 for the district.

"We are very excited and pleased to report that all of our referendum construction projects remain on time and on budget. With the completion of Rocky Branch and Greenwood, it’s another time for us to recognize and say thank you to our community for their ongoing support through investing in our kids through these referendum construction projects," River Falls school district superintendent Jamie Benson said.

Kraus-Anderson Construction Company announced its finishing touches this month in a Dec. 4 news release, highlighting each school's components designed by Ayres Associates:

Greenwood Elementary now has a new gymnasium floor and lighting, four classrooms, one special education classroom and a large flexible learning space for STEM, robotics, multi-purpose room, Lego league and Kids Club. The 22,000-square-foot project totaled $5.8 million.

"WThis additional space will support many of Greenwood's needs for years to come," Principal Nathan Schurman said.

The Rocky Branch Elementary project included one new classroom and two new special education/ELL classrooms. A multipurpose living space, which will be utilized as learn space as well as an after-school activities, was also added.

Rocky Branch Principal Charles Eaton, who has been at the elementary school for many years, said he is impressed with this recent referendum work and believes even the small details such as special walk-off door mats and new flooring have a large impact on the school's functionality and environmental impact.

"We feel very fortunate to have a community that responds to our needs," Eaton said. "There's lots of little things you might not see that still have a meaningful impact. We're very grateful for the support."

Complete floor plan renderings for each school building are available for viewing on the River Falls School District website on the "Referendum/ Floor Plans and Details" page.