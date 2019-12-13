ELLSWORTH, Wis. — With the new year coming, the Ellsworth School Board looks toward budgeting for upcoming projects and maintenance requirements for schools.

“Because as we approach the end of this year, we need to start planning for bidding projects that will start to happen at the end of school,” said School Board President Doug Peterson. “So that we can get things bid and get things awarded for work to happen over the summer.”

Peterson said the winter planning was due to the fact that people book quickly for the summer time, as well as discussing what will happen over winter break.

“We take advantage of opportunities to have our janitors and staff do some light maintenance while the schools are empty,” Peterson said.

IT requests and purchases will also be looked at to start the new year.

“It’s more of a fiscal budget calendar that really runs our cycle,” he said. “But year-end wise again ... now that we are approaching the end of the calendar year that triggers that thought process of we need to get things ordered if there’s things we need to also handle IT-wise over the summer months.”

The Dec. 9 board meeting capped off a handful of year-end reports ranging from results of the middle school standards based grading change to the school district report card from the state.

During the 2016-17 school year, a transition was made to what is known as Grading for Learning, which changed the traditional grading for points to standards-centered teaching and learning. In a standards-based grading system, a student’s scores from his or her work are tracked by something called the Power Standard, which gives the teacher, student and parent a detailed picture of which standards the child has mastered.

To view a full copy of the Grading for Learning system on the Ellsworth Middle School website, visit tinyurl.com/wz2djhh.

The board also received the annual school report cards from the state of Wisconsin, which measures student achievement, growth, closing gaps and post-secondary success. Overall, the district received a score of 74.8% on its report, which exceeded expectations set by the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, and the individual high, middle and elementary schools received scores ranging from 72.8-74.7%.

To view the full report card presentation given to the school board, visit tinyurl.com/rouk2ey.