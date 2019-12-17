Hastings Public Schools taxpayers will owe roughly the same amount as last year to the school district in 2020.

The Hastings School Board approved its 2020 property tax levy of $17,739,953.28 at its Dec. 10 meeting. This will be a .13% decrease from last year’s 17,762,784, which marked a 3.67% increase from 2018.

The levy is determined each year in accordance with formulas and requirements set by the state Legislature.

This year, Hastings has an increased tax base by 6.7%, and a 7.2% increase in referendum market value.

“All of those numbers are used in the formulas in different ways. It’s good that it’s increasing,” said Hastings Public Schools Director of Business Jennifer Seubert.

No taxpayers spoke during public comment.

In other news…