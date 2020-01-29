“Dr. Schnaith is a passionate educator who strives on a daily basis to help her students be successful. Her commitment to education and outstanding work ethic have earned her the respect, admiration, and genuine affection of her students,” said Interim President Larry Lundblad. “She embodies the qualities of a brilliant educator who puts her students first and endeavors to see them master the material and achieve their goals.”

Leah Schnaith earned a B.A. in Chemistry from St. Olaf College and a Ph.D. in Chemistry (emphasis Bioinorganic) from the University of Minnesota. She is a member of the Two-Year College Chemistry Consortium (2YC3) and the American Chemical Society. Prior to joining the faculty of MSC Southeast in 2006, she worked in conjunction with the Red Wing School District to provide enrichment for gifted and talented students (Spectrum and Math Masters), tutored students at the high school and middle school level, and was a chemistry teaching assistant at the University of Minnesota.

Leah currently teaches Fundamentals of Chemistry, Environmental Chemistry, Introduction to Forensic Science, Principles of Chemistry, and General, Organic & Biochemistry at the college, commuting between the Red Wing and Winona campuses and teaching online.

Leah Schnaith was nominated for the Outstanding Educator award by five different students. One student wrote, “Leah is an absolute angel. She has gone out of her way to stay late with me and other students to make sure that we are able to get the help we need to pass.”

In nominating Leah, a nursing student commented, “She is always willing to help students when they need it and available to us with a smile. She is a really considerate, kind person. She knows how to teach with her genuine desire to help us succeed.” Still another student stated, “She pushes the budget to the max, tries to make labs that are both fun and creative with limited supplies, and she is always available for questions about the content.”

“I want to thank my students, who took time out of their busy schedules to nominate me. When you consider all of the outstanding educators at MSC Southeast, I am truly honored to represent the college for this award,” Leah Schnaith said.

Having been named the college’s Outstanding Educator of the Year, Leah Schnaith will be among those recognized at a statewide awards banquet in April 2020. At that time, the Minnesota State Board of Trustees will announce its awards for Excellence in Teaching and the state-wide Educators of the Year.

“The entire college community is proud to have Dr. Leah Schnaith represent Minnesota State College Southeast as 2019-2020 Outstanding Educator,” said Larry Lundblad.